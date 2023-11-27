40,000 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 574,352 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $10,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.03. 373,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,388. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Bank of America increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

