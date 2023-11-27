4,067 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,504,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

