4,200 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

