47,546 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after acquiring an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,677. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

