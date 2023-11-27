50,000 Shares in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Acquired by Terrapin Asset Management LLC

Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Aquaron Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Terrapin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Terrapin Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Aquaron Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquaron Acquisition by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 250,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 219,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 53.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 290,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquaron Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

