5,114 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Purchased by SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Global-e Online comprises approximately 0.4% of SVB Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,983. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.