678 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

LIN stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,761. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $416.19. The stock has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.41.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

