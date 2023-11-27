75,000 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stratasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,566,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 124,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 197,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.31. 217,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,660. The stock has a market cap of $773.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

