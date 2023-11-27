802,680 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 112,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,812. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

