A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $205,227.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.93. 104,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,520. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 352.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 58,072 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

