Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $102.55. 1,474,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

