Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) EVP Jay Rust Sells 222 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Rust sold 222 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $16,203.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,276.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.2 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,383. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

