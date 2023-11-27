Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 52,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 40,179 shares.The stock last traded at $89.94 and had previously closed at $89.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 281,230 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 62,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 115,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

