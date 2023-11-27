Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 212,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 636,782 shares.The stock last traded at $23.67 and had previously closed at $23.29.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 1,176,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,565,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 136,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 107,624 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

