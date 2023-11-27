ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.23% of ABM Industries worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp grew its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. 26,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

