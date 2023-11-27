Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AKR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.