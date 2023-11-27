Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
