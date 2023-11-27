ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $264,900.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.67. 692,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,412. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $982.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

