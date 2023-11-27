Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $68,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. 2,575,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

