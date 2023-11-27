Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $68,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. 2,575,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.