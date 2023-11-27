Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $33,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.81. The company had a trading volume of 199,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,113. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

