Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,015 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.