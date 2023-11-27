Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Sells $1,142,000.00 in Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.5 %

GOLF traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 455,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,546. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Acushnet by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

