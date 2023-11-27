Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

ADBE stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $624.41. 597,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,464. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $551.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $624.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

