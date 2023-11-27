Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.93

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 64264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,230,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

