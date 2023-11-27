Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $142,324.94 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $19,584.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. 93,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

