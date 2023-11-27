AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

AVAV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.7 %

AVAV stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.33. 145,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.