AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.72. 14,195,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,354,354. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

