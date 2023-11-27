Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $57.99. 180,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

