Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

ABNB stock opened at $128.37 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,636 shares of company stock worth $70,500,334. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.