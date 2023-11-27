Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $5,154,400.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $2,857,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,019. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

