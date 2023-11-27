AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 148.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:AKT.A traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,074. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.55. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.06.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

