Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

AIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE:AIN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.51. 93,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.80. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

