Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE ASTL traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,386. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.69. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Steel Group

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Corporate insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

