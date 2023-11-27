Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 661,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,167,000 after buying an additional 186,035 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 129,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. 8,049,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,343,854. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

