Ally Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 851,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.