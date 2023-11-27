Ally Financial Inc. Has $14.11 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.05. 4,511,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,154,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

