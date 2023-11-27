Ally Financial Inc. Invests $2.78 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $23,713,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $11,539,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. 2,064,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

