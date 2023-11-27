Ally Financial Inc. Makes New $748,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
