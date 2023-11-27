Ally Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after acquiring an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,543. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

