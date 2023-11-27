Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 17.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $103,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.3 %

ODFL traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.06. 292,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

