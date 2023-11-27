AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.22

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.22 and last traded at C$27.52, with a volume of 183729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.38.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1202776 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$361,701.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,002.59. Insiders sold a total of 72,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,451 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

