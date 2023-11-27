Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lowered its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter worth about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Altus Power by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 118.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Altus Power by 34.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. 43,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

