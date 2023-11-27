Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 262,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,224,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMPS

Altus Power Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $747.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 86.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Altus Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 96,687 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.