Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 4%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 11,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 402,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $87,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $87,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $486,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and have sold 13,507 shares worth $579,650. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,072,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,063,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

