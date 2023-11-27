American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

