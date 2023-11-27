American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American States Water

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.