Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.08. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$1.85.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of C$40.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.192604 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

