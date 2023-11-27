AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AME traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

