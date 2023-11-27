Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.90. 377,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day moving average is $248.54. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.