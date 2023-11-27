Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 4.2%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 29,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,156,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.61 million, a P/E ratio of -641.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.