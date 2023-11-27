Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Down to $7.07

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $6.85. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 389,766 shares trading hands.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 78.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

